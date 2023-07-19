Refi Volume, Lower Rates Push Mortgage Applications Up Slightly, According to Survey

Mortgage applications rose slightly during the week ending July 14 as interest rates retreated, according to the latest survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The number of mortgage applications increased 1.1% from a week earlier, the survey shows. But volume was 25% below where it was a year ago.

A 7.3% one-week rise in refinance applications helped push up the overall count of mortgage applications. Yet even with the dip in interest rates, purchase application volume dropped 1%. “Home purchase activity is still being held back by low housing supply and rates that are still much higher than a year ago,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.

The survey covers more than three-fourths of U.S. residential mortgage applications received by mortgage bankers, commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations.

Mortgage Rates Drop Below 7%

As application numbers went up, the MBA reported that the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell below the 7% mark. It hit 6.87% for the week ending July 14, down from 7.07% the previous week.

Also for the week ending July 14:

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.36% from 6.42%.

The average rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage increased to 6.27% from 6.24%.

Kan attributed the rate decline to data showing the U.S. inflation rate continues to cool. On July 12, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation climbed just 3% over the 12 months ending in June.

Alicia Huey, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), said in a news release that builders are troubled by mortgage rates being close to 7%. Nonetheless, an association survey found that builders’ use of sales incentives had declined in July compared with the previous two months.

“Although builders continue to remain cautiously optimistic about market conditions, the quarter-point rise in mortgage rates over the past month is a stark reminder of the stop-and-start process the market will experience as the Federal Reserve nears the end of the ongoing tightening cycle,” Robert Dietz, chief economist at the NAHB, said in a news release.

Observers Expect Hike in Interest Rates

At its July 25-26 meeting, the rate-setting committee of the Fed is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate—known as the federal funds rate—by one quarter of one percentage point, raising it to the 5.25 to 5.5% range. Mortgage rates generally go up after the Fed boosts the benchmark rate.

The 3% inflation rate continues to exceed the Fed’s target of 2%, but Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said the drop in inflation might prompt the Fed to skip a rate increase in July. That could “help reverse the recent climb we’ve seen in mortgage rates,” she said in a blog post.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.