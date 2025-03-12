$REFI Earnings Results: $REFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$REFI ($REFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, missing estimates of $0.46 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $14,070,000, missing estimates of $16,126,200 by $-2,056,200.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAZARAKIS (Executive COB) has made 1 purchase buying 2,779 shares for an estimated $43,963 and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated $44,068.

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

