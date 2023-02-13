Reffkin Robert L. Updates Holdings in Compass (COMP)

Fintel reports that Reffkin Robert L. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.54MM shares of Compass, Inc. (COMP). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.92MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.04% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass is $4.63. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70.

The projected annual revenue for Compass is $5,706MM, a decrease of 12.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.09%, a decrease of 36.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 298,853K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 132,365K shares representing 30.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 20,295K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,619K shares, representing an increase of 27.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 12,086K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,687K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,327K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,810K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

