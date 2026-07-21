REET vs HAUZ: Global Real Estate ETF Showdown

Key Points

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) includes U.S. property markets while the Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) focuses exclusively on international assets.

HAUZ offers a lower expense ratio and a higher dividend yield compared to the iShares fund.

REET has delivered stronger total returns over the last year and five-year period with higher relative volatility.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Global REIT ETF ›

The iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET) provides broad exposure to global real estate, including the U.S., while the Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) targets developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a path to portfolio diversification and income. While both funds track real estate equities, REET includes domestic giants that HAUZ excludes. This distinction creates different risk profiles and return potentials for investors seeking global property exposure through a single vehicle.

Additionally, the iShares fund manages a significantly larger amount of assets under management (AUM), which often appeals to institutional investors looking for higher trading liquidity.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric HAUZ REET Issuer Xtrackers iShares Share price $22.92 (as of 2026-07-21) $28.56 (as of 2026-07-21) Expense ratio 0.10% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of Jul. 21, 2026) 5.26% 19.05% Dividend yield 3.57% 3.25% Beta 1.01 0.99 AUM $1.0 billion $5.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

HAUZ is the more affordable option with a 0.10% expense ratio, saving investors $0.40 annually per $1,000 invested compared to REET. Additionally, HAUZ offers a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield of 3.60% versus 3.30% for its competitor.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric HAUZ REET Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.20%) (32.20%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $957 $1,146

What's inside

The iShares Global REIT ETF tracks the FTSE EPRA/Nareit Global REIT Index to capture the performance of publicly listed real estate trusts across both developed and emerging markets. Its portfolio consists of 390 holdings, with its largest positions in Welltower (9.02%), Prologis (7.18%), and Equinix (5.45%). This global approach includes significant U.S. exposure, which distinguishes it from ex-U.S. funds.

The fund was launched in 2014. iShares Global REIT ETF has paid $0.93 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, on its recent $28.56 share price, works out to a 3.25% yield.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF follows the iSTOXX Developed and Emerging Markets ex USA PK VN Real Estate Index, focusing on property markets outside the United States. Its portfolio is slightly more diversified by count with 418 holdings, though its largest positions include Goodman Group (4.30%), Mitsubishi Estate (3.27%), and Mitsui Fudosan (2.68%). This strategy allows investors to isolate international property trends without domestic overlap.

The fund was launched in 2013. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has paid $0.82 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent $22.95 share price, works out to a 3.57% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What does this mean for investors?

These funds can work as complementary real estate ETFs, given REET’s focus on U.S. real estate and HAUZ’s international exposure. However, REET has been the marginally better performer over the past one- and five-year period.

REET’s superior performance is despite HAUZ offering a higher dividend yield, showing that sometimes yield isn’t everything in determining returns from real estate funds.

Investors will want to pay attention to shifts in interest rates. This certainly impacted the underperformance of these funds over the past five years relative to the broader stock market. Stabilizing interest rates over the past year has been a catalyst for better returns from both funds. Improving fundamentals and the prospect of lower interest rates could make these funds attractive options for a long-term investor.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Global REIT ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Global REIT ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Global REIT ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.