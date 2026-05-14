REET vs. GQRE: Which Global Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) offers a significantly lower expense ratio than FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

GQRE provides a higher trailing-12-month distribution yield but has experienced a deeper maximum drawdown over the last five years.

REET maintains a broader portfolio with 322 holdings compared to the more concentrated FlexShares fund with 178 holdings.

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The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) carries a significantly higher expense ratio and historical drawdown than the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET), though it may appeal to investors seeking a higher yield.

Both funds provide exposure to global real estate markets, though they utilize different weighting strategies. While REET tracks a broad index of developed- and emerging-market REITs, GQRE applies a quality-focused methodology to its selection process. This comparison highlights how these different approaches impact costs, risk, and portfolio composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric REET GQRE Issuer iShares FlexShares Expense ratio 0.14% 0.45% 1-year return (as of May 13, 2026) 16.1% 15.6% Dividend yield 3.4% 4.3% Beta 1.04 1.02 AUM $4.8 billion $383.0 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

REET is the lower-cost option with an expense ratio of 0.14%. While GQRE’s expense ratio is three times that -- at 0.45% -- it currently provides a higher payout for income-seeking investors, with a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric REET GQRE Max drawdown (5 yr) (32.1%) (35.1%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,024 $1,011

What's inside

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE, launched in 2013) holds 178 securities focused entirely on real estate and REITS -- though it also holds a roughly 2.4% cash position. Its largest positions include American Tower (NYSE:AMT) at 6.0%, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) at 4.3%, and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) at 4.0%. This portfolio reflects GQRE’s quality-based indexing strategy, and the fund has a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET, launched in 2014) provides broader diversification with more than 320 holdings, including a comparatively smaller 0.5% cash position. Its largest holdings include Welltower at 8.5%, Prologis at 7.4%, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 5.9%. Compared to GQRE, it offers a broader reach across the global real estate market and a trailing-12-month dividend yield of 3.4%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide here.

What this means for investors

For investors looking to gain exposure to global real estate, REET and GQRE represent two meaningfully different approaches to the same sector -- and the best choice really depends on what you're trying to accomplish.

Real estate investment trusts -- companies required by law to distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders -- have faced a challenging few years as rising interest rates pressured valuations across the board. REITs are sensitive to rate movements because they carry significant debt loads and compete with bonds for income-oriented investors. With rates beginning to stabilize, many analysts see global REITs as an increasingly attractive space -- particularly for long-term investors willing to ride out short-term volatility.

REET's key advantages are hard to overlook: its 0.14% expense ratio is among the lowest available for global real estate exposure, and its 323-holding portfolio gives investors a genuinely diversified slice of the worldwide REIT market. That broad reach reduces concentration risk and makes it a solid core holding for investors who want real estate exposure without betting too heavily on any one region or company type.

GQRE tells a different story. Its quality-screening methodology means the fund is more selective -- and that selectivity comes at a price, both in its higher 0.46% expense ratio and in its deeper historical maximum drawdown. The tradeoff? A more attractive yield of 4.3% versus REET's comparatively modest 3.4%. For income-focused investors -- retirees or those relying on distributions to fund expenses -- that yield difference might be worth the added cost and volatility.

Both funds share some of the same core names, including Prologis and Welltower, which speaks to how dominant a handful of large-cap REITs have become in the global real estate landscape. But the position weights differ enough that the funds don't move in lockstep. Investors who want the most cost-efficient, broadly diversified option will likely prefer REET. Those willing to pay a bit more for a quality filter and a higher income stream may find GQRE worth a closer look.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Equinix, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.