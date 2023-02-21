REET Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global REIT ETF (Symbol: REET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.96, changing hands as low as $23.88 per share. iShares Global REIT shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REET's low point in its 52 week range is $20.04 per share, with $30.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.96.

