REET Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global REIT ETF (Symbol: REET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.77, changing hands as high as $28.80 per share. iShares Global REIT shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REET's low point in its 52 week range is $24.82 per share, with $30.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.77.

