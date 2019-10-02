Reefer Madness: Breaking Down The Current Cannabis Industry

There has been a lot going on in the world of cannabis. Some of it negative and some of it positive. Today we break it all down to understand whats really going in the marijuana industry. We learn why there has been such a downturn as of late but also look to the upside of the house passing new banking legislation for businesses. We then look into the multiple sections of this industry to see where the best growth potential could be. We also dive into some interesting investment ideas, from Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR to a more safe approach of buying a mutual fund VICEX. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.