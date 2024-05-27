Reef Casino Trust Welcomes New Director

Reef Casino (AU:RCT) has released an update.

Reef Casino Trust has announced the appointment of Adrian Williams as a new director, effective from 27 May 2024. According to the initial director’s interest notice, Williams currently holds no securities in the company as either a registered holder or through other interests. The notice, which complies with ASX listing rules, indicates no current involvement in contracts that could affect director’s interests.

