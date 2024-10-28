Reedy Lagoon’s Capital Raising Alters Shareholder Dynamics

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has seen a shift in its shareholder structure due to a recent capital raising effort, which resulted in a dilution of Sked Pty Ltd’s voting power from 11.21% to 9.08%. This change reflects the issuance of over 142 million new shares, impacting the overall voting dynamics of the company. Investors keen on market movements and shareholder changes may find this development significant.

