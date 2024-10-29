Reedy Lagoon Sees Change in Griffin’s Holding

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has reported a change in the substantial holding of Adrian Christopher Griffin, whose voting power decreased from 6.24% to 5.13% due to share dilution and new share subscriptions. Griffin’s total votes now stand at 39,049,434, highlighting an evolving investment landscape within the company.

For further insights into AU:RLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.