Reedy Lagoon Expands ASX Presence with New Securities

October 24, 2024 — 10:50 pm EDT

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 142,165,944 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, indicating the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its market position. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth and strategic initiatives.

