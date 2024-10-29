News & Insights

Reedy Lagoon Director Increases Stake Through Rights Issue

October 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Geoffrey H Fethers, through a pro rata rights issue. Fethers’ total securities holdings increased by 62,985,840 shares, now totaling over 140 million shares across various entities. This strategic move reflects a substantial commitment to the company’s financial endeavors.

