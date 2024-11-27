Reedy Lagoon Corporation’s Resolutions Gain Shareholder Approval

News & Insights

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited successfully passed six resolutions during its annual general meeting on November 28, 2024, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of Jonathan Hamer as a director and the issuance of options and shares to directors and related parties. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

