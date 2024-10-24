Reedy Lagoon Corporation Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 28 November 2024, where shareholders will consider key financial reports and vote on important resolutions including director re-elections and the issuance of options. This meeting will be pivotal for assessing the company’s strategic direction and financial health, offering investors an opportunity to influence future decisions. Attendees can join in person or by proxy, and are encouraged to participate actively in the decision-making process.

