Reedy Lagoon Advances Gold Exploration in Western Australia

November 17, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited is gearing up for further gold exploration at its Burracoppin project in Western Australia. The company plans to conduct additional gold-in-soil sampling to refine target selection for drilling, based on promising geophysical and geochemical data. This exploration could present exciting opportunities for investors as soil sampling is set to begin after recent harvesting activities in the area.

