Reed’s Leadership Reshuffle and Financial Backing Shift

November 01, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Reed’s ( (REED) ) has provided an announcement.

Key leadership changes have occurred at Reed’s, Inc. with the resignation of three board members, including the Chairman, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction. Concurrently, a significant financial transaction took place as Whitebox entities sold their interests in secured promissory notes to D&D Source of Life Holding Ltd., which now holds these notes secured by Reed’s assets, signaling a major shift in financial backing.

