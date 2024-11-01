Reed’s Leadership Reshuffle and Financial Backing Shift

Reed’s ( (REED) ) has provided an announcement.

Key leadership changes have occurred at Reed’s, Inc. with the resignation of three board members, including the Chairman, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction. Concurrently, a significant financial transaction took place as Whitebox entities sold their interests in secured promissory notes to D&D Source of Life Holding Ltd., which now holds these notes secured by Reed’s assets, signaling a major shift in financial backing.

