Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to US$0.91 in the past week. Reed's beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11%, hitting US$12m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.05, some 67% bigger than the analyst expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:REED Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Following the latest results, Reed's' solitary analyst are now forecasting revenues of US$49.2m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to US$0.14. Before this earnings announcement, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$47.7m and losses of US$0.09 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analyst has mixed opinions on Reed's even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 33% to US$2.00, with the analyst clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Reed's is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 15% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.5% annually. So it looks like Reed's is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Reed's going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Reed's is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.