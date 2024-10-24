News & Insights

Stocks

Reed’s Appoints Sam Van to Board of Directors

October 24, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reed’s ( (REED) ) just unveiled an update.

Reed’s, Inc. has appointed Sam Van as an independent member of its board of directors, representing its largest stockholder, D&D Source of Life Holding LTD. This follows D&D’s significant investments in Reed’s, including a $3 million PIPE transaction and a SAFE investment, granting D&D rights to designate board members. Van will receive standard board compensation but has no additional financial ties or interests with Reed’s.

Learn more about REED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.