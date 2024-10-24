Reed’s Appoints Sam Van to Board of Directors

Reed’s ( (REED) ) just unveiled an update.

Reed’s, Inc. has appointed Sam Van as an independent member of its board of directors, representing its largest stockholder, D&D Source of Life Holding LTD. This follows D&D’s significant investments in Reed’s, including a $3 million PIPE transaction and a SAFE investment, granting D&D rights to designate board members. Van will receive standard board compensation but has no additional financial ties or interests with Reed’s.

