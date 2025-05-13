$REED Earnings Results: $REED Reports Quarterly Earnings

$REED ($REED) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,030,000, missing estimates of $10,043,940 by $-13,940.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REED stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$REED Insider Trading Activity

$REED insiders have traded $REED stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC UNION has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,525 shares for an estimated $11,802.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.