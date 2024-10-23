News & Insights

Reece Limited’s Solid Year and Leadership Transition

October 23, 2024 — 09:00 pm EDT

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited reported a successful fiscal year 2024, with a 3% increase in sales revenue to $9.1 billion and an adjusted NPAT rise of 3% to $416 million. The Board declared a fully franked dividend of 25.75 cents per share, reflecting their strong financial performance. The company also announced key leadership changes, with Peter Wilson transitioning to Chairman and CEO, signaling a strategic focus on long-term growth and leadership diversity.

