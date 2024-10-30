Reece Limited Strengthens Employee Incentives with New Securities

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited has announced the issuance of 280,887 performance rights and 70,222 retention rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not listed on the ASX, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent. This move may interest investors looking at employee-centric growth strategies.

