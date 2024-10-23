Reece Limited AGM: Key Elections and Strategic Plans

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the election and re-election of key directors, including Sasha Nikolic and Ross McEwan, with all resolutions successfully carried. Notably, the approval of the North American Employee Share Purchase Plan highlights the company’s commitment to expanding employee investment opportunities. However, more than 25% of votes against the Remuneration Report marks a first strike under Australian law.

