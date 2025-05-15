$REE Earnings Results: $REE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$REE ($REE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.80 per share, beating estimates of -$0.98 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $10,000, beating estimates of $0 by $10,000.
$REE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $REE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 1,288,412 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,427,175
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 899,917 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,779
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 532,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,109
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 238,013 shares (+111.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,101,654
- SONIC GP LLC removed 71,097 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,786
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 57,526 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,954
- AMUNDI removed 43,179 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $381,270
