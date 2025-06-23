$REE Earnings Preview: Recent $REE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$REE ($REE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $84,163 and earnings of -$0.79 per share.
$REE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $REE stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 1,288,412 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,427,175
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,159,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,084,935
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 899,917 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,779
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 532,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,109
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 192,866 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,023
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 174,117 shares (+110.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,151
- CRUISER CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 118,000 shares (+77.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,880
$REE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
