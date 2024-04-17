REE Automotive (REE) Price Target Increased by 21.21% to 13.60

The average one-year price target for REE Automotive (NasdaqCM:REE) has been revised to 13.60 / share. This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 272.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in REE Automotive. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 65.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REE is 0.04%, an increase of 85.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.96% to 1,266K shares. The put/call ratio of REE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 516K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,487K shares, representing a decrease of 2,899.98%.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 459K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2,900.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REE by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 131K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares, representing a decrease of 2,900.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REE by 38.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 57K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3,100.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REE by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 50K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 2,900.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REE by 14.98% over the last quarter.

REE Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REE Automotive is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE's mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle - from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.