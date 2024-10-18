Redwood Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT.PRA shares, versus RWT:
Below is a dividend history chart for RWT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RWT.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RWT) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
IMCB YTD Return
CORV YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.