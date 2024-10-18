Redwood Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RWT.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.50), with shares changing hands as low as $25.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RWT.PRA was trading at a 5.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.95% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT.PRA shares, versus RWT:

Below is a dividend history chart for RWT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RWT.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RWT) are up about 0.2%.

