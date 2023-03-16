Redwood Trust (RWT) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Redwood Trust said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.13%, the lowest has been 5.51%, and the highest has been 46.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.06% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is $9.86. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.06% from its latest reported closing price of $6.99.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is $159MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 99,323K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 2.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,400K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,395K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 44.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,332K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 7.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,626K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Redwood Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. The Compoany delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and its publicly-traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Redwood Trust goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, Redwood Trust has managed its business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ('REIT') for tax purposes.

