Redwood Trust Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 9, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.redwoodtrust.com/events-and-presentations/events

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with passcode 13726362.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.