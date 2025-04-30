Redwood Trust Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on April 30, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.redwoodtrust.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13752516.

