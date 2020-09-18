Dividends
RWT

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $8, representing a -55.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.01 and a 273.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.14.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -121.52%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RWT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular