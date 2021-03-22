Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $10.75, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.87 and a 402.34% increase over the 52 week low of $2.14.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.84. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2383.33%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

