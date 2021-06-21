Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.38, the dividend yield is 5.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $12.38, representing a -2.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.71 and a 108.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.93.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2675%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

