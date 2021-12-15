Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.18, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $13.18, representing a -6.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.17 and a 57.28% increase over the 52 week low of $8.38.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3550%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

