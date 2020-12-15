Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.9, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWT was $8.9, representing a -50.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.01 and a 315.89% increase over the 52 week low of $2.14.

RWT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.88. Zacks Investment Research reports RWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -106.33%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.