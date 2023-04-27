Redwood Trust, Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16

