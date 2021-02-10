Redwood Trust, Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $54 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $142 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

