Redwood Trust, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $142 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.3% to $22 million from $34 million last year.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $142 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $22 Mln vs. $34 Mln last year.

