Redwood Trust, Inc. Earnings Climb In Q2

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $165 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $165 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.30 last year.

