Redwood Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $44 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $44 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38

