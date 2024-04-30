Redwood Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $29 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $3 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $29 Mln. vs. $3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.02 last year.

