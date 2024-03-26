Redwood Trust Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/28/24, Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RWT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of RWT.PRA's recent share price of $25.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of RWT.PRA to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when RWT.PRA shares open for trading on 3/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.99%, which compares to an average yield of 7.70% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT.PRA shares, versus RWT:

Below is a dividend history chart for RWT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Redwood Trust Inc's SeriesA Reset Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RWT.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RWT) are down about 1.5%.

