Redwood Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RWT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.35, changing hands as low as $16.27 per share. Redwood Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.29 per share, with $17.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.30.

