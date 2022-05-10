US Markets

Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO

The chief executive of battery recycling company Redwood Materials said on Tuesday his company aimed to start copper foil production used for electric vehicle battery anodes at its new Nevada facility by the end of this year.

Redwood CEO J.B. Straubel, talking at the Financial Times' Future of the Car conference, said Panasonic Corp 6752.T would be the first customer for the anodes.

Straubel said cathode materials manufacturing would start in late 2024 and ramp up in 2025.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas Editing by Chris Reese)

