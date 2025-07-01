Markets

Redwood Capital's Board Approves Program To Repurchase Up To $1 Mln Of Shares

July 01, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB.OB) said on Tuesday that its Board has approved its first share repurchase program to buyback up to $1 million of shares.

John E. Dalby, CEO of Redwood Capital, said: "The stock repurchase program reflects the Board of Directors' commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The stock repurchase program is reflective of the company's strong capital position, liquidity for our shareholder base and the long-term value of our company."

Redwood Capital will fund the share repurchase through its cash on hand and additional support from dividends received from Redwood Capital Bank, the company's wholly owned subsidiary.   

This share repurchase program will remain effective from July 1 to September 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.