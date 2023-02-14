Redwood Capital Management Now Owns 6.14% of BuzzFeed Inc - (BZFD)

Fintel reports that Redwood Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.74MM shares of BuzzFeed Inc - Class A (BZFD). This represents 6.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.90MM shares and 7.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.24% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BuzzFeed Inc - is $2.21. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 29.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.71.

The projected annual revenue for BuzzFeed Inc - is $456MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in BuzzFeed Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZFD is 1.01%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 37,944K shares. The put/call ratio of BZFD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 15,334K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 7,863K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 4,877K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners IV , L.L.C. holds 3,431K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,925K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 61.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZFD by 174.63% over the last quarter.

BuzzFeed Background Information

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, its brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring its audience to live better lives. BuzzFeed will continue to recruit the best founders and creators to join it in this mission, with more additions like Complex Networks and HuffPost to come.

