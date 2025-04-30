Redwood Capital Bancorp Reveals Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB.OB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.15 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.36 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Redwood Capital Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.15 Mln. vs. $1.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.70 last year.

