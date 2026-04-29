Redwood Capital Bancorp Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.37 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $1.15 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $5.34 million from $4.67 million last year.

Redwood Capital Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.37 Mln. vs. $1.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.34 Mln vs. $4.67 Mln last year.

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