Redwire Wins Contract To Lead Study For ESA's Upcoming Dark Matter Mission

(RTTNews) - Redwire Corporation (RDW) a Florida-based a global space infrastructure and technology company Wednesday announced that it has secured a study contract from the European Space Agency largely known as ESA to design a spacecraft for an astrophysics mission, aiming to image faint galaxies and explore dark matter.

Redwire Space NV, a Belgian subsidiary of Redwire, won one of two ESA study contracts for the ARRAKIHS mission. Using its Hammerhead small satellite platform and proven avionics, Redwire will lead Phase A and B. If selected, it will integrate the full satellite at its Belgium facilities.

Redwire's Belgium facility boasts 40 plus years of spaceflight expertise, delivering advanced spacecraft for ESA programs. As the prime contractor for PROBA-1, PROBA-2, and PROBA-V, it achieved nearly 50 years of flawless flight. Redwire continues supporting key ESA missions, including Skimsat, Hera, Proba-3, and the lunar Gateway docking mechanism.

Redwire International President Erik Masure highlighted ARRAKIHS as a key opportunity in space exploration, emphasizing the company's strong track record in leading international missions and its expertise in spacecraft integration and operation, as seen in Proba-3.

ESA's ARRAKIHS Project Manager, Carlos Corral van Damme, noted that the mission showcases the benefits of Fast-class projects, which accelerate scientific discoveries by combining innovative payloads with recurring platforms. He added that these missions enhance program diversity and provide valuable training for the next generation, with industrial studies ensuring readiness for implementation by mid-2026.

