Redwire vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Stock Has More Potential?

Rising investments in the space industry, growing satellite launches and increasing demand for lunar and defense-related missions continue to support growth in the sector. Strong government support, including NASA programs and higher defense spending, has also increased investor interest in companies like Redwire Corporation RDW and Intuitive Machines LUNR.



Redwire focuses on building space infrastructure, offering technologies such as sensors, solar power systems and in-space manufacturing solutions for commercial, government and defense customers. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar exploration and space transportation, using its lunar landers and technology to support NASA and private space missions.



As the space industry continues to grow through new technologies, stronger partnerships and increasing mission activity, both RDW and LUNR have gained attention from investors. This raises an important question: which stock currently offers the better investment opportunity?

Tailwinds for RDW

Redwire is benefiting from growing demand in the space and defense markets, supported by rising investments in lunar missions, space infrastructure and military technologies. Strong support from government agencies such as NASA, the European Space Agency and the U.S. military is helping create more growth opportunities for the company.



In May 2026, Redwire achieved a key milestone in its space business by successfully developing, testing and delivering a prototype of its lunar robotic arm, called MANUS. The robotic arm is designed to help with payload handling and unloading during future lunar missions. Successful testing of the system showed strong performance and reliability, highlighting Redwire’s growing role in lunar exploration technologies.



The company is also expanding its defense business. In May 2026, Redwire received a $15 million follow-on order from the U.S. Army for its Stalker drone systems. This was the third order from the same customer in the last eight months, bringing total recent orders to nearly $25 million. The systems will be used for military training focused on surveillance, reconnaissance and drone operations.



With steady progress in both space and defense programs, Redwire remains well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand across these fast-growing markets.

Tailwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from rising demand for lunar missions and space infrastructure, supported by growing government and commercial interest in Moon exploration. The company continues to expand its business through acquisitions and new contract wins.



In May 2026, Intuitive Machines announced an agreement to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd. and Goonhilly USA Inc. The deal is expected to strengthen the company’s communication network by increasing ground-station capacity and improving connections between spacecraft and Earth. This could help Intuitive Machines better support civil, defense and commercial customers involved in lunar and space missions.



The company also recently secured an important lunar contract. In May 2026, Intuitive Machines became the main contractor for operating NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC), an imaging system used to study the Moon. It will also manage ShadowCam, a special camera designed to capture images in dark and shadowed areas of the Moon. These developments reflect the company’s growing role in lunar exploration and space technology.



With continued business expansion and stronger involvement in key lunar programs, Intuitive Machines remains well-positioned to benefit from growth in the space industry.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RDW & LUNR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 41% and 57.3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. RDW’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 341.9%, while that for EPS suggests a 23.8% decline. The stock’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RDW vs. LUNR

In the past six months, RDW has outperformed LUNR. While RDW’s shares surged 368.8%, LUNR rose 335.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUNR’s Valuation More Attractive Than RDW

RDW is trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month price/sales of 9.03X being more than LUNR’s forward price/sales of 8.91X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Call

Both Redwire and Intuitive Machines are benefiting from strong growth trends in the space industry, supported by rising investments in lunar missions, satellite activity and defense programs. Both companies are also expanding through new contracts, technology developments and strategic initiatives, supporting their long-term growth potential.



However, neither stock appears attractive for investment right now. Redwire is showing stronger growth, while Intuitive Machines is expanding its lunar business and infrastructure capabilities. Still, both stocks are facing pressure from weaker earnings estimate trends. Considering these factors, investors may be better off waiting for a better entry point and improved visibility before investing in either stock.



At present, RDW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while LUNR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.